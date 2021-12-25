369,730 Shares in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 369,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Traeger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COOK opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger Inc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

