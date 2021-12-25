3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,705 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 123,180 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.07% of 3D Systems worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $22.02 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,726 shares of company stock worth $590,632 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

