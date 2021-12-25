$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

SCHW opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock valued at $100,311,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

