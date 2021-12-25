$418.75 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce $418.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.39 million to $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.