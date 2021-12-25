$48.20 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report $48.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the highest is $48.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $49.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $198.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $201.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $198.75 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $200.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.