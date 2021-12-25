4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Tops $0.0098 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.25 million and $47,725.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.