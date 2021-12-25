$5.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings per share of $5.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.55. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 497.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $16.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $16.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $14.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

STLD opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.