$5.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings per share of $5.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.55. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 497.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $16.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $16.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $14.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

STLD opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

