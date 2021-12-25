6 Meridian Sells 924 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average of $345.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

