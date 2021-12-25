6 Meridian Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.8% during the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 73,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 33,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

