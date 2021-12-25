$60.33 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce $60.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $244.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

ATER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. Aterian has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aterian by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.