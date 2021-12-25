$638.63 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post $638.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $641.10 million and the lowest is $636.00 million. Atlassian reported sales of $501.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $387.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21, a PEG ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.62.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

