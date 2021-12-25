$66.15 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report sales of $66.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $66.80 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $67.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $272.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $274.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $263.39 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $263.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

