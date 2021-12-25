$726.13 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $726.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $797.19 million and the lowest is $676.80 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $897.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGIH opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

