$733.26 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $733.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $710.21 million and the highest is $750.40 million. Stantec reported sales of $661.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. Stantec has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

