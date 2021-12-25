$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report sales of $8.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.27 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.96 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

