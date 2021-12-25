Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,956. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

