Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.38

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.38 and traded as high as C$8.62. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Accord Financial news, insider Robert Jonathan Beutel purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$649,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,121,051 shares in the company, valued at C$17,220,813.07.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

