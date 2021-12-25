Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 4,231 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PYPL opened at $192.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.