Accuvest Global Advisors Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wedbush lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

