AceD (ACED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $592.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, AceD has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $39,692.55 and $592.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

