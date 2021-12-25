Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Trading Up 14.8%

Shares of Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) were up 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11.

About Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.

