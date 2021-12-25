ACoconut (AC) Price Up 0.5% This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $498,613.89 and approximately $50,586.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

