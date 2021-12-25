Aditus (ADI) Reaches Market Cap of $85,022.95

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $85,022.95 and approximately $98,369.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

