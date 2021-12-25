Aeon (AEON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $334.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $334.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.83 or 0.00414360 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

