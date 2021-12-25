AeroCentury Stock to Split on Monday, January 10th (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, January 10th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, January 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACY opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.56. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in AeroCentury in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AeroCentury by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AeroCentury during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.