AeroCentury Stock to Split on Monday, January 10th (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, January 10th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, January 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACY opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.56. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $66.71.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
About AeroCentury
AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.
