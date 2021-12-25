ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.73

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and traded as high as $51.55. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 6,324 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

