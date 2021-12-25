Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Tops One Day Volume of $226,290.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $11.38 million and $226,290.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.83 or 0.08098857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00311963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.21 or 0.00896360 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00075549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.65 or 0.00418607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00254037 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

