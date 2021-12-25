Akash Network (AKT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00003350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $194.54 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07955270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,994.19 or 0.99986612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00072098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.