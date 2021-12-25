AKO Capital LLP Buys 41,743 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $272,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 125.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.23. The company has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

