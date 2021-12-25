AKO Capital LLP Makes New $718.80 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,246,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,796,000. Accenture makes up approximately 7.4% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.36% of Accenture as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 7,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $307,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 380,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.9% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN opened at $403.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.11 and its 200 day moving average is $335.88. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65. The company has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

