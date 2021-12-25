Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $230,656.07 and $218.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

