Akropolis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.22 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $89.26 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

