Alchemy Pay 1-Day Volume Hits $24.58 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $225.19 million and $24.58 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

