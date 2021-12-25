Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Volume of $291.36 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003156 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and $291.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,799,970,837 coins and its circulating supply is 6,351,349,637 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

