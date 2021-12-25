Alien Worlds Reaches Market Cap of $219.53 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $219.53 million and $80.40 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00056831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.85 or 0.08026949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,981.15 or 0.99960496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

