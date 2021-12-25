ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Down 69.6% This Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 69.6% lower against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $213,806.86 and approximately $435,692.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,653,161 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

