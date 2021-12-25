Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €235.25 ($264.33).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($276.40) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Allianz stock opened at €207.00 ($232.58) on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($232.36). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €201.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €203.04.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

