ALLY Market Cap Reaches $4.40 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $10,648.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

