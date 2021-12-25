Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $341.63 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $341.63 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00047629 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002572 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008431 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab

