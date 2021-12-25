Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,748 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $433,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,916.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,785.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

