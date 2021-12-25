Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,916.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,785.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

