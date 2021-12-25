Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 52.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 35.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 181,238 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 23.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 16.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

