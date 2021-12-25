Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -921.63 and a beta of 1.52. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 33,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,199 shares of company stock worth $30,060,435. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 134,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

