Ambire AdEx Market Capitalization Reaches $84.64 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $84.64 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 146,608,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,166,148 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

