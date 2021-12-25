Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after buying an additional 862,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after buying an additional 841,258 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

