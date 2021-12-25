AMEPAY (AME) Market Capitalization Hits $2.08 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $51,501.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.14 or 0.08025307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.49 or 0.99843907 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

