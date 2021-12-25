American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $90,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $164.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

