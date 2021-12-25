American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,681 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

