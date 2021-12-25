American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 270.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock opened at $278.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.50. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.