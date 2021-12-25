Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.18 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,084 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.